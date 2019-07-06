Rescued Terrytown dogs give offenders second chance to make a difference

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - Offenders housed at Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, Louisiana are getting a second chance to make a difference in the lives of those most in need. Dixon is home to Pen Pals, an animal shelter run completely by inmates.
On Friday, July 5, it got a new addition of 57 dogs rescued from a Terrytown house. They are among 150 dogs, cats, and farm animals found living there. They will now be taken care of in prison by the inmates.
"It’s a seven day a week job; it’s not very glamorous,” said Joshua Fleetwood, one of the inmates working in Pen Pals.
Fleetwood is serving 15 years for stealing pills. He says working with the dogs makes the days a lot easier.
"It kind of makes your days go a little better to care for another animal and see an animal transition,” he said.
The program is more than just inmates taking care of dogs; it’s changing the caretakers too.
“The change has been gradual just as their change has been gradual. You’re accountable for another living creature, their daily activities, their medications, their overall treatment, their overall care and well being is our responsibility," Fleetwood said.
The program is made possible with the help of LSU and the Humane Society. They provide training to the inmates, which can turn into certifications and even post incarceration employment opportunities.
"I think it gives the inmates something to do, it gives them a purpose, it gives them a learning opportunity to learn something new,” said Wendy Wolfson, one of the LSU veterinarians who works with the inmates.
While life for these pups will now be different, Fleetwood says the change they will experience will help him on his path to a second chance.
"This program has been an eye-opening experience to at least give some foresight to the rest of my life and what I want to do, how I want to spend my time in a positive way and in a constructive manner to not only help myself, but to help others,” he said.
He still has another five years left on his sentence. He hopes to spend those with Pen Pals. Once he gets out, he wants to continue his work with animals.
All of the dogs that were taken to Dixon Correctional are being held for evidence in this case for the time being. The deputy warden says they should be up for adoption soon.
