One killed, one injured in crash involving motorcycle

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has died at the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle on Bayou Jacob Road.
Investigators say two people were traveling on a motorcycle when they collided with another vehicle. One person died as a result of the collision. The other person is being treated for their injuries. The individual traveling in the other vehicle was not injured.
The investigation is being taken over by Louisiana State Police.
