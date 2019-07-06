One injured in DeSoto Parish officer-involved shooting, LSP investigates

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - An investigation is underway after reports of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.
The incident happened on Martin Luther King Drive in Mansfield.
According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Brent Hardy, one person was injured and airlifted to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
It has been confirmed the injured person was not an officer.
Authorities have not released any additional details at this time.
