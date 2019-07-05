Lockdown extended statewide as search for escaped inmates continues

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, Miss. (WLBT) - Movement is now restricted statewide in the prison system as the Mississippi Department of Corrections continues to hunt for escaped inmates.
Visitation and other privileges was initially suspended at three Mississippi state prisons.
The Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl and the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville were placed on lockdown following the escape of three inmates.
As the search for the inmates and the investigation into their escape continues, not only are the state prisons on lockdown but also private prisons, regional facilities, and community work centers.
Parchman inmate Benny Ray Blansett and CMCF inmates Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher Benson High were discovered missing during early morning counts Friday.
This is Blansett’s third time escaping. Blankenship and High are considered armed and dangerous.
If you see the men or know of their whereabouts, you’re asked to call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.
