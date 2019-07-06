FIRST ALERT FORECAST: National Hurricane Center tracking area of low pressure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The big weather story of the day is that now the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is officially tracking the area of low pressure expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico that we told you about Friday.
The NHC is giving this feature a 20 percent chance for development in the next 5 days. An upper level low is expected to drift into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week. A low-level circulation is possibly going to develop and this system could then gradually develop tropical characteristics.
As of right now, the only long-range weather guidance indicating this potential is the European model. Whatever develops is expected to drift west and move into the Central Gulf Coast region.
Regardless of what develops, as of right now locally we expect to see a possible enhancement to our rain chances by the end of the week.
Over the next few days the heat and humidity will be our main weather issue. There will be no change to the temperature forecast as we start the new week with highs climbing into the upper 90s and feels like temperatures of 105 degrees through 107 degrees during the peak heat of the day.
As we start to see the better rain chances to close out the week, temperatures will begin to come down a few degrees giving us a little relief.
