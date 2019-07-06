Equate, Support Harmony eye drops sold at Walmart also recalled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the same company voluntarily recalling eye drops sold at Walgreens after concerns were raised about nonsterility, is also pulling products sold at Walmart from shelves. The two recalled brands include Equate and Support Harmony.
Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. Customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.
The recalled products can be identified using the information here.
