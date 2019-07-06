Earthquake postpones Pelicans-Knicks game in 4th quarter

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks was postponed in the fourth quarter due to an earthquake that hit southern California.
Play was stopped with 7:53 left in the game because the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas shook from the quake. The USGS reported the magnitude was 6.9 with an epicenter about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It was the second quake in southern California in two days. The Pelicans were leading 80-74 at the time.
Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson scored 11 points Friday against the New York Knicks, but his night ended a lot earlier than the game after a knee-to-knee hit. Williamson was 4-of-9 from the floor in 9:00 of action. He did not play in the second half.
The Pelicans trailed in the first half, but fought their way back behind a big third quarter that included a 13-0 run.
Frank Jackson led the way with 30 points. He was 11-of-17 from the floor and 5-of-9 on three-pointers. Former LSU forward Kavell Bigby-Williams had a double-double. He scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
The Pelicans were down by as many as 20 points in the second quarter. New Orleans went up 62-61 with 6:42 left in the third.
The Associated Press reported the NBA said it is working to determine if the game will continue Saturday.
