Doug Williams Football Camp attracts hundreds of participants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of kids braved the heat Saturday to receive valuable skills that can help them on the football field and in life.
The Doug Williams Youth Football Camp was held at Louisiana Leadership Institute in Baton Rouge.
Former LSU and current Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was a no-show and former Dutchtown and current Redskins safety Landon Collins was running extremely late, but Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams was back at Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium for the annual event, now more than three decades after his brilliant performance beat the Broncos in Super Bowl 22.
It’s been a few years since Williams and his camp made its ways through Baton Rouge but it was back in a big way, with 500 total participants. Session one was full of first through fifth graders and session two was filled with sixth through 12th graders.
Plenty of volunteers showed up to help out as well that have connections to the Cheneyville graduate or are just local coaches in the area.
Williams’ daughter, Ashley, is his foundation director. With only a month of promoting online, she said she couldn’t be more happy with the turnout Saturday morning. Her father added these opportunities are unforgettable for everyone involved.
“To see this vision come to life with all of these kids, I mean, it’s so exciting," said Ashley Williams. "It shows the high school coaches and all the people that came back, his former players, people who he played with, his friends, there has to be some kind of love where people just want to help the kids.”
“A lot of times, when I come home, people say, ‘What are you doing here?’ and I think they forget that my mom is here, my brothers are here, I grew up here," Doug Williams explained. "And there’s nothing like home. When you can come back home and put something like this together and see the success of it, that’s a great feeling.”
Doug Williams is now senior vice president of player personnel for the Redskins. Another one of his players, former Southern cornerback Danny Johnson, who is from Jackson, also helped out with the camp. Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made the active roster.
Johnson is going into his second season in Washington competing for more playing time but reflected on his rookie year in the NFL.
“The first year for me was a long year, you know, a lot of learning," said Johnson. "A lot of getting experience under my belt. But, you know, more or less, it was real fun. Just trying to learn from the older guys, trying to figure out what to do, how to pick up on the pace of everything, and how fast everything was moving, but it was a great experience and I had a lot of fun.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.