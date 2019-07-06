Man dies after being shot multiple times in his own front yard on Spanish Town Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened on Spanish Town Road early Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. said Greg Dixon, 30, of Baton Rouge, was found shot multiple times in the front yard of his home in the 1900 block of Spanish Town Road around 1:22 a.m. on Saturday, July 6.
Dixon was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Mckneely said detectives do not have a motive or any suspects in the shooting at this time.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
