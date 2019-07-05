Your Turn: Flooding rebut

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you responded to our last segment about city-parish leaders needing to act to secure a special federal grant.
It could be an absolute game changer in protecting our area from flooding. The city-parish stands to lose the 255 million dollar flood control project if it can’t find about $2 million dollars a year, over 30 years. That would be enough to match the grant and get the money we need. We know government isn’t always the best at effectively spending your money, but this project could save property and more importantly lives. Keep in mind, the June 6th flooding killed and man and left many of our folks with flooded homes- once again.
Our Louisiana congressional delegation deserves credit for the hard work they put into finally securing the federal part of the money for the project. Congressman Garret Graves teamed up with Representative Cedric Richmond and together helped lead the bi-partisan effort, but will all of their work be for nothing?
Mayor Broome, Metro Council, even Governor Edwards from a state level– please find the money our area needs – the amount is not enough to break the bank, its doable. Please get it done.
