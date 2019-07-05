Your Turn: Flooding rebut

It could be an absolute game changer in protecting our area from flooding. The city-parish stands to lose the 255 million dollar flood control project if it can’t find about $2 million dollars a year, over 30 years. That would be enough to match the grant and get the money we need. We know government isn’t always the best at effectively spending your money, but this project could save property and more importantly lives. Keep in mind, the June 6th flooding killed and man and left many of our folks with flooded homes- once again.