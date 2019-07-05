SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Independence Tigers

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - A once-proud program is trying to make a comeback to join recent headliners along I-55 and on Independence Day, the Independence Tigers are the perfect choice for Sportsline Summer Camp.
“[It’s] the toughest district around," said head coach Scott Shaffett. "When you turn around, you’ve got Kentwood - state championship, you got Amite - state champ. You got Pine, who came off the best season ever for their school. You got St. Helena, who played in the dome a couple of years ago. So, when I tell you the district is tough, the district is very tough.”
The biggest loss from Shaffett’s first season was “D-Lo,” DeAngelo Gaines, at quarterback. The Tigers started 0-5, but won four of their last seven. The three losses were all by a single score. The team finished 4-8.
Tyrrick Harness, a 5-foot-7 senior, is one option at quarterback this year. The other is junior Darionte Ginn, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound lefty, who has caught the eye of LSU. He also attracted quite a crowd in the spring game against Jewel Sumner.
The threat he poses as a runner was displayed behind a pancake block from senior center Hunter Bell. Another key senior for the Tigers will be two-way player Andre Walker, who cannot only play some running back and catch passes out of the backfield, but figures to have a bigger impact making big hits from his middle linebacker spot on defense.
Hammond transfer Jaylan Oliver is a talented junior who’s expected to be a starting linebacker alongside Walker. However, Oliver, who wears No. 3, is also penciled in to be a starter for the Tigers at fullback.
There appears to be lots of moving pieces in this offense, but Shaffett said he feels comfortable with either quarterback running the show Friday nights as he begins his second year at the helm.
“I feel at any point in time, we can put either one of them in. And whether one’s at quarterback and the other’s at wingback or slot or a wideout, they’re both good at their positions and can play anywhere on the field. So, I feel good to sit in that situation,” Shaffett explained.
There will be more with the Tigers at 10 p.m. East Ascension and Istrouma will take us into the weekend.
Here’s a little Throwback Thursday on Independence football:
When we started doing Sportsline Summer Camp 20 years ago, the Tigers had an LSU signee at quarterback named Antron Sieber. He was a dual-threat quarterback before analysts even coined the term heard all the time now. He could have been competition for Rohan Davey and Josh Booty, just as Nick Saban was arriving on campus.
However, this two-sport athlete opted for professional baseball and signed with the Boston Red Sox instead. He shared the backfield at Independence, one of the top teams in Class 3A football, with teammate LaBrandon Toefield, who did sign and play for Saban.
