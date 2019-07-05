SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Ascension Spartans

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - East Ascension was stop No. 22 for Sportsline Summer Camp heading into our 30th season and the Spartans might just be the school’s most talented team since we started back in 1990, rivaling those great teams of the 80s that sent Andrew Glover to Grambling and the NFL.
“This team is a scrappy team; we’re going to play hard, we’re going to fight hard," said head coach Darnell Lee. "We’re long. We have some size - we have guys up front 6′3, 6′4, we’ve got 300 pounders, both sides of the ball. We’ve been getting a lot of college attention.”
The Spartans are coming off a school record 11-win season that included 9-1 in the regular season, plus two playoff victories.
In the spring game at Live Oak, senior cornerback Jyren Ester, a converted slot back, had two pick-sixes to continue right where he left off with an interception to preserve a post-season win over Slidell that sent his team dancing into the 5A quarterfinals.
Fellow senior Javon Carter is a converted running back who captains a stout defense from his middle linebacker spot. The 28 seniors on the team are surrounded by good young talent like sophomore Rionte Jones at linebacker, another converted running back, and big 6-foot-2, 315-pound junior nose tackle Ashton “Coffee Bean” Miller.
Jerrell Boykins is another junior at defensive end for a team that has five starters back on both sides of the ball but many more who played meaningful minutes.
The offense features new quarterback Cam Jones, who has targets at receiver like Ar’Marius Williams, Jyrin Johnson, and Steven McBride. There are also three solid running backs.
The Spartans are hoping to avoid being tripped up like last year when they were about to advance to the 5A semifinals.
“It was a tough lost. We were up nine points with four minutes left. Push them pretty hard in the offseason, regardless, but that left a bad taste in our mouth and anytime we get a little excitement, remember you’re only as good as your last game and the way we lost that one is a tough pill to swallow. We just don’t want to be in that situation again and the way to do that is to play four quarters,” Lee added.
“In practice and stuff, it would always be in my head, like the thing that happened last year can’t happen again this year,” Ester explained.
“I really didn’t like the way we let our seniors go," stated senior offensive tackle Michael Bailey. "I feel like this year it’s a way for me and the other guys to step up and give us the proper ending, hopefully carry us to the dome.”
There will be more on the Spartans during the 10 p.m. newscast. Istrouma and Albany will take us through the weekend.
