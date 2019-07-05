Port Allen man arrested for illegal firework sales

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Port Allen man is behind bars after continuing to conduct a retail firework stand following a cease and desist order from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Michael Kauffman, 20, was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Thursday, July 4, for one count of violation of State Fire Marshal Orders.
On July 3, deputies received a tip about Kauffman operating a retail firework stand in the 800 block of Highway 190 West in Port Allen without a license to sell or permit to operate for the season. Authorities conducted an investigation into the claim confirmed the activity and a cease and desist order was issued to Kauffman for the remainder of the Fourth of July sales season.
On July 4th, law enforcement received another tip about Kauffman continuing his sales, both in at a stand and through personal deliveries he advertised on social media after the cease and desist was issued.
Following an investigation of that tip, the activity was confirmed and Kauffman placed under arrest. In addition, deputies seized almost $30,000 in product from two locations owned by Kauffman.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to thank the community for following through on our request to report suspicious fireworks sales activity.
