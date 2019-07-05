Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her sleep

On July 2, 2019, Spruell was interviewed by BRPD, at which time he reportedly admitted to “fondling” the victim while she was asleep. He also reportedly admitted to sending the email to the victim. Spruell also told detectives the victim had told him the night before the assault happened that she did not want any kind of sexual activity between them. The report says Spruell also admitted to “touching” the victim’s genitals.