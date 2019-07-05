Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her sleep

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested and charged with third degree rape after allegedly raping a woman while she slept.
The report from the Baton Rouge Police Department states back in October of 2018, the victim showed up at a BRPD station and told officers she’d been sexually assaulted at her home on Government Street. She reportedly showed investigators an email in which the man, identified as Rudolph Spruell, 65, admitted to the assault during her sleep.
On July 2, 2019, Spruell was interviewed by BRPD, at which time he reportedly admitted to “fondling” the victim while she was asleep. He also reportedly admitted to sending the email to the victim. Spruell also told detectives the victim had told him the night before the assault happened that she did not want any kind of sexual activity between them. The report says Spruell also admitted to “touching” the victim’s genitals.
Spruell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a third degree rape charge.
