LA 70 in Ascension Parish closed due to fatal wreck

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have closed LA 70 in both directions Friday morning due to a deadly crash.
The deadly crash happened on LA 70 near LA 3125. According to Louisiana State Police the collision happened after a car traveling eastbound crossed the center line and hit a westbound 18-wheeler. A vehicle traveling behind the 18-wheeler swerved to avoid the wreck and struct a concrete culvert.
Troopers say the driver who initially crossed over was killed. The person killed has not been identified at the this time and there are no other injuries at this time.
LA 70 still remains closed in both directions.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.