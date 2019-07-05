KIRAN: Attorney General’s Office takes over Clinton mayor, former chief criminal cases

Bell is accused of leasing four brand new Chevy Tahoe SUVs for the Town of Clinton in 2016 without the town aldermen’s approval. The 9News Investigators found it cost the town more than $200,000. When council members found out, the SUVs were taken out of circulation. The 9News Investigators also found that while Dunn was the police chief, he signed as the counsel for those leases. Legally, that signature should have come from the town’s attorney. Dunn has since resigned as chief. He and the mayor were both arrested for their alleged involvement with the leases on the SUVs and charge with malfeasance in office.