Gert Town radium detected at 100 times the normal level, documents show

According to a document from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the City of New Orleans that was labeled not for public release, the EPA found radium-226 contamination 24 to 30 inches below the surface in a crushed oyster shell road base. At the surface of the street, hot spots were detected with readings more than 100 times background levels, or the low levels of radium that everyone is exposed to from the air, the water or even in food.