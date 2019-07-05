Former LSU Tiger DJ LeMahieu hits game-winning RBI to lift Yankees over Rays in extra inning

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger DJ LeMahieu smacked a two-RBI single in the top of the 10th to break a 3-3 tie against the Tampa Bay Rays in what ended up being the game-winning hit for the New York Yankees Thursday.
The Yankees (56-29) held on for the 8-4 win over the Rays (50-38) after a run was scored in the bottom of the inning.
LeMahieu’s hit to left field came with the bases loaded and no outs. He is 9-for-11 with 20 RBI when he steps up to the plate and the bases are loaded.
Two batters later, Gary Sanchez stepped up to the plate and crushed a three-run homer to left field for some insurance runs. It was his 24th dinger of the season.
The Yankees now lead the AL East by 7.5 games. The Rays are in second place. Thursday night’s game was the first of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.
Tampa Bay led the division as late as June 14, but are currently 2-8 against the Yankees this season.
