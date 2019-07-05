Former Clinton police chief arrested after stolen construction equipment reportedly found in backyard

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The former chief of the Clinton Police Department has been arrested after reportedly being found to have stolen construction equipment in his backyard.
The report from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office says on July 4 around noon, officials were contacted by GW Oliver Construction in Baton Rouge to report that an excavator and flatbed trailer had been stolen.
Detectives later received information that the stolen equipment was at a home on Highway 961 in Clinton. Upon arrival, deputies report the equipment was in plain view in the home’s backyard. Authorities were able to match the equipment with the description provided by the company.
The report states during the investigation, Fred Dunn, 52, the former chief of the Clinton Police Department, arrived at his home on Highway 961. Deputies explained to Dunn why they were there and read him his rights before questioning him.
The report goes on to say Dunn told deputies that on July 3, he was contacted by Cleveland London, who asked if one of his friends could park the equipment in Dunn’s yard temporarily because the friend’s vehicle was overheating. Dunn agreed. Dunn reportedly told deputies the equipment was supposed to be gone by the next morning, but when nobody came to retrieve it, he began to feel that “something wasn’t quite right.” Dunn says he called London to ask when the equipment would be moved, to which London replied, “in the morning.”
When asked why he didn’t call police if he felt something wasn’t right, Dunn replied that he just wanted the equipment off his property.
Dunn was then arrested and booked in the East Feliciana Jail on a felony charge of illegal possession of stolen things.
