FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High heat index expected for weekend

Several of our medium/long-range forecast models are hinting at the potential for an area of low pressure to form somewhere in the northeastern Gulf next week. The European model is the most “bullish” with its Friday morning run suggesting the possible development of a tropical cyclone along the north-central Gulf Coast late next week. However, at this stage, it’s far too soon to become overly concerned. The Storm Team will keep watch on model trends and developments over the coming days and will provide as-needed updates on the situation through the weekend and into next week.