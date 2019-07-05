FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High heat index expected for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a weather “double whammy” around the Baton Rouge metro area Friday. Not only did temperatures climb up into the mid 90s, but air quality was also an issue with an Ozone Action Day in place due to a forecast for elevated concentrations of low-level ozone across the area.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) ozone alert will expire Friday evening and we’re hopeful we will not experience an air quality repeat over the weekend.
The area will not be so lucky when it comes to the heat, however. In fact, the Storm Team is calling for high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s again both Saturday and Sunday. Factor in our Gulf humidity, and many WAFB neighborhoods can expect heat index readings above 100° for eight hours or more both days.
It’s July, and that makes it very difficult to say “no rain anywhere“ on any given day, but the First Alert Forecast will post rain chances this weekend on the very slim side, running at 10% or less Saturday and 20% or less Sunday.
The bottom line is it looks like we are in the midst of the hottest stretch of the summer thus far, and few, if any of us, can expect an afternoon shower to break the daytime heat.
It’s the weekend, and many of you will be spending time outdoors too. Take precautions to minimize heat stress and keep your eyes on the kids as well as the pets; they will need breaks from the heat too.
Nudge up rain chances to 30% or so for Monday and Tuesday and then around 40% for the rest of the week and into the following weekend (July 13 and 14). Those enhanced daily probabilities of precipitation may help lower daytime highs, but only by a couple of degrees. The Storm Team forecast keeps highs in the low to mid 90s next week and the following weekend too.
Several of our medium/long-range forecast models are hinting at the potential for an area of low pressure to form somewhere in the northeastern Gulf next week. The European model is the most “bullish” with its Friday morning run suggesting the possible development of a tropical cyclone along the north-central Gulf Coast late next week. However, at this stage, it’s far too soon to become overly concerned. The Storm Team will keep watch on model trends and developments over the coming days and will provide as-needed updates on the situation through the weekend and into next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.