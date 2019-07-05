FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another set of hot July days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready for another in a series of hot July days – early morning temperatures beginning in the mid to upper 70°s; winding up in the mid 90°s with a “feels like” as high as 105°.
A reminder: today is an OZONE ACTION DAY, Air Quality expected o be “Code Orange” unhealthy for sensitive groups. Limited activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar on this 5th day of July and only spotty to isolated showers are in the forecast not only today but over the weekend, as well.
Tonight, mostly clear and steamy – a low of 75°; tomorrow and Sunday, the heat and humidity stay in place; only a 20% coverage of showers/storms, afternoon highs in the mid 90°s.
