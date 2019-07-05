Downtown Baton Rouge sees big Fourth of July turnout despite levee closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s something truly special about communities coming together to celebrate, and July 4 is one day that brings people together.
Kyle Mestayer brought the family to downtown Baton Rouge to enjoy all the festivities of Independence Day, however, he says the day is not just about fun and games.
"Today just means all the sacrifices all the other people made for us all. Their generations, my grandpa, other people,” said Mestayer.
For others, the chance to get together with family is a simple, yet important reminder of the independence we all share. Darrell Davis says his work keeps him busy, constantly traveling across the country. He says these moments with the family are special.
“I’m a truck driver, so I be on the road, so I’m trying to celebrate with the family. That’s what it’s about. We’re blessed, and we know it, so we try to celebrate,” he said.
“That’s what America is about, being with family,” said Mestayer
That message rang loud and clear for families celebrating Independence Day in downtown Baton Rouge despite the levees being closed.
