Arson blamed for Baton Rouge apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire department have ruled an apartment fire on 1188 Rosenwald to be arson.
Firefighters were dispatched to a fire reported out in the Rosenwald Apartments. When crews arrived they discovered evidence of what was believed to be an intentionally set fire. Upon further investigating fire investigators did determine someone had attempted to set the apartment on fire. The fire did burn out before any damage could be done.
According to fire, officials at the time of the fire the apartment was vacant.
Baton Rouge Fire Investigators are asking for anyone that has information about this attempted arson to contact them at 225-354-1419.
