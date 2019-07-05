Arson to blame for car wash fire on College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have ruled a car wash fire on College Drive to be arson.
Firefighters received reports of a fire at the Shell gas station on College Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4th. Once crews arrived at the scene the car wash was fully engulfed.
According to authorities, the car was had not been in use for years. The building was vacant at the time of the fire and is considered a total loss.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at (225) 354-1419.
