Woman’s Hospital distinguished as one of Becker’s ‘150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the sixth year in a row, Woman’s Hospital has been distinguished as one of the 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker’s Hospital Review.
Becker's develops the list annually from nominations and editorial research.
Health organizations that land a spot on the list are noted for offering “benefits and opportunities for employees to build successful careers above and beyond the average healthcare provider or company; they encourage professional development and promote leadership from within,” according to Becker’s.
Additionally, organizations included on the list offer “unique wellness and personal benefits to ensure employees strike a positive work/life balance. In addition to providing a competitive benefits and vacation package, many members of this list support volunteerism and organize community outreach activities,” Becker’s said.
Woman’s Hospital was highlighted on the list as the only freestanding non-profit women’s specialty hospital in the U.S.
Moreover, Woman’s extensive list of preventive care services offered to employees for free drew recognition. Those services include biometric screenings, mammograms, skin cancer screenings, daycare services, and up to $1,500 in individual bonuses. Many amenities are located on site, including a health clinic, a pharmacy, a credit union, and a 1-mile walking trail.
Since opening in 1968, Woman’s Hospital has welcomed more than 350,000 babies, making it one of the largest delivery services in the country and the largest in Louisiana.
