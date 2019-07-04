Watson: American flag raised, welcome sign unveiled on Fourth of July

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - The stars and stripes were flying high this Independence Day in Watson in Livingston Parish.
A special flag pole dedication and flag-raising ceremony was held Thursday morning in the median of Highway 16, about half a mile past the Walmart in Watson.
Vietnam War veteran, Jesse Gurney, was one of two people who raised the flag.
“It’s hard to put into words, but it’s just a wonderful feeling,” said Gurney. “1963, I went in service and went into the Air Force, spent five and a half years in there.”
It’s why raising the flag in Watson meant so much for him. Plus, he’s been a resident in Watson for nearly 50 years. Along with him were other veterans as well. That’s because the ceremony was held to honor those who have served.
“It’s dedicated as part of the veterans. We wanted to celebrate the veterans because it is July the 4th, so they chose to have it today in honor of our veterans,” said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.
Now, a sign reading “Welcome to Watson,” an American flag, and a Watson flag will greet drivers along Highway 16. Ricks says it’s been a long time coming.
“Watson has been a community for a long time and as you know, it started as a town of few people and it’s grown into 20,000 people,” said Ricks.
He says it’s an honor to watch the Stars and Stripes fly high.
"It reminds us of just the freedom we have in this country and how thankful we should be not only to God, but certainly to the men and women who serve in the military who have helped preserve this right," said Ricks.
Ricks’ word mean even more for veterans.
“Freedom is the big thing. We’re the only country I know of that can really, really say that we are free,” said Gurney.
Several volunteers made the ceremony possible, from engineers, DOTD, Boy Scouts, and a couple, Mrs. Pat and her husband, Bob.
