WANTED: Man wanted for first-degree rape of a juvenile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are actively looking for a man accused of having sex with a juvenile in May 2019.
Kevin-Otoniel Espinoza Diaz is wanted for first-degree rape. Authorities believe Diaz may be in Texas or Virginia.
Anyone with information on Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
