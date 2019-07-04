The Ultimate Crab Cake Burger

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The crab cakes of Bayou Country are usually dense in texture due to the abundance of bread crumbs in the recipe. For a more appetizing texture, this recipe has fewer bread crumbs and more crabmeat. It is the best crab cake burger you can imagine!
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 pound lump crabmeat
5 tbsps butter, divided
½ cup minced onions
½ cup minced celery
½ cup minced red bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
1½ cups Italian bread crumbs, divided
¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 egg
2 tbsps minced parsley
2 tsps Worcestershire sauce
2 tsps lemon juice
2 tbsps Old Bay® seasoning
1 tsp Creole mustard
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
¼ cup vegetable oil
vegetable spray
8 hamburger buns
8 Bibb lettuce leaves, divided
8 slices yellow tomatoes, divided
8 slices red tomatoes, divided
8 tsps red rémoulade sauce, divided
8 tsps white rémoulade sauce, divided
Method:
Pick through crabmeat to remove any shell or cartilage.
In a sauté pan, melt 3 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Remove and cool slightly.
In a large mixing bowl, combine sautéed vegetables, 1 cup bread crumbs, green onions, mayonnaise, egg, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Old Bay® seasoning, and Creole mustard. Season to taste with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and hot sauce. Use hands to gently fold in crabmeat, continually checking for shell or cartilage. Adjust seasonings if necessary.
Gently form crab mixture into 1″ x 3″ patties, dust lightly with remaining bread crumbs, then place on a cookie sheet. Make sure the patties are ¼" larger than bun. Chill in refrigerator at least 1 hour.
In a sauté pan, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Sauté crab cakes 2–3 minutes on each side, turning each cake over gently to avoid breaking. You may also wish to bake the crab cakes at 350°F for 15–20 minutes or until lightly browned.
While crab cakes are cooking, heat another sauté pan to medium-high and add vegetable spray. Coat buns with remaining butter on each side and lightly brown on both sides.
To serve, place one Bibb lettuce leaf on the bottom of one hamburger bun. Place one crab cake on each bun. Top with one slice each of yellow and red tomatoes. Season tomatoes lightly with salt and pepper. Add 1 teaspoon each of red rémoulade sauce and white rémoulade sauce on top of tomatoes. Cover with top bun and serve with your favorite potato chips.
