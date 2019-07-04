St. George initiative could mean big changes for local schools

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Some 3,000 Baton Rouge children could find themselves enrolled in different schools if St. George incorporates on election day, which is Oct. 12.
Nearly 2,000 St. George kids attend magnet schools or participate in gifted programs outside the proposed city limits. The parish school board would likely have the final say on whether those students could continue at their current schools.
Roughly another 1,000 live in Baton Rouge proper and attend magnet schools inside the proposed city limits. Their future is also uncertain.
East Baton Rouge school leaders have been relatively quiet on the issue, though they’ve created new magnet programs at schools like Woodlawn to try to ease concerns about the system.
The St. George movement essentially began as an attempt to form a new school district.
“If the incorporation happens and a new school district is formed, I will move,” said Branden Barker, a magnet school parent who lives inside the proposed St. George limits. “I’m that committed in wanting to stay in the EBR school system.”
Barker acknowledged there are issues with area schools, but says he would rather invest his time to improve the current system instead of starting over.
A few neighborhoods over, Valerie Gibson says she’s willing to leave magnet schools behind if it means a new school system in a new city.
“If we do what we want to do, we wouldn’t have to be waiting for that acceptance letter from Baton Rouge High, hoping our kid is one of the lucky ones that gets a good education because we already have a good neighborhood school they can go to," she said.
Voters in the proposed city limits will decide whether St. George becomes a city on Oct. 12, though a new school district would come later. That requires a two-thirds vote of the legislature and statewide voter approval.
