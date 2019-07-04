Man accused of stealing tool kit Denham Springs Home Depot

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is accused of stealing a tool kit from a Home Depot store in Denham Springs, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Officers responded to a reported theft at the Home Depot in Denham Springs on July 3. Store employees told police the suspect walked out of the store with a tool set worth $500 without paying for it.
When the suspect, Kory White, 29, of Baton Rouge, was confronted he dropped the item and left the scene.
Investigators obtained a photo of White from the store’s surveillance cameras and shared it on social media.
White was later arrested the same day at the Home Depot in Zachary.
White had been to multiple other Home Depot stores before being apprehended in Zachary.
