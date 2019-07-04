Main Event opens first La. location in Baton Rouge in August; hiring 175 employees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment has announced its Baton Rouge location will be opening in August of 2019.
The company is currently hiring for around 175 roles.
In November of 2018, officials with Main Event confirmed it filed a permit for an expansion of the former H.H. Gregg store at the Mall of Louisiana as it pushed forward with plans to open a family entertainment center.
The new 50,000-square-foot facility will boast 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, laser tag, gravity ropes and zip line, billiards, shuffleboard and a games gallery featuring more than 130 of the latest interactive games and virtual reality games.
Additionally, Main Event will offer fully equipped private meeting spaces, full-service catering with an all-new menu, and free Wi-Fi.
We are excited about expanding Main Event Entertainment into Louisiana,” said President and CEO Chris Morris. “This will be our first center in Louisiana and we’ve found the perfect location at The Mall of Louisiana. There’s nothing like Main Event and we know that Baton Rouge and surrounding communities are going to love our unique combination of food and fun. We are extremely proud to be growing, and we can’t wait to show off the new center to everyone when we open.”
Main Event Entertainment previously sought to open its first Louisiana location on the site formerly occupied by the Tinseltown movie theater at the Siegen Lane Marketplace, but that site eventually went to Dallas-based Topgolf.
For several months, fencing has been placed around the location, pouring over into a parking lot near the “The Boulevard” at the Mall of Louisiana.
Those looking to work at Main Event can visit its temporary office at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Applicants can stop by the office Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday’s between noon and 6 p.m., or apply online at mainevent.com/careers.
