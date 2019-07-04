La. Dept. of Health: Oyster beds closed due to low salinity levels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has announced the closure of several oyster beds due to low salinity levels negatively affecting the health of the oysters.
Harvest areas 1, 2, and 3 have been closed.
RELATED STORIES:
LDH says these oyster beds will be reopened as soon as its found that environmental conditions are within requirements laid out by the National Shellfish Sanitation Program.
Click here to read the full closure order.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.