Fourth of July forecast: All about the heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat will be the main weather story for the Fourth of July holiday, and will remain that way through the weekend.
Highs Thursday will reach the mid-90s with feels-like temps maxing out between 103 and 105.
Only a stray shower or two is expected Thursday afternoon, which is good news for fireworks and BBQs. Expect to stay mostly dry.
Dress comfortably, stay hydrated, and don’t forget the sunscreen.
Check the backseat for kids and pets once you reach your Independence Day destination. If you’re planning on going downtown Thursday night, rising river levels have caused the Mayor to close the levees starting at 5 p.m.
Here are some other locations downtown where you can watch the fireworks:
It’ll stay hot and mainly dry to end the week. Heat index values will climb each day: 104 to 106 Friday, 105 to 107 Saturday. It will remain very important to stay hydrated if you have extended outdoor plans.
A more typical summertime weather pattern will return to start next week. It will stay hot and muggy, but a better chance for afternoon thundershowers will exist with 30 to 50% coverage, mostly in the afternoon hours, each day.
