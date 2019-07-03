FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very hot Fourth of July on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat becomes the big story in our weather beginning Thursday and continuing through the extended holiday weekend.
Highs will climb into the mid 90s for the Fourth, with heat index values peaking between 100° and 105°. Rain will be hard to come by, with only a 10% chance of showers in the forecast, so be prepared for an extended stretch of hot and humid weather if heading outdoors to celebrate the Fourth.
Thursday evening’s fireworks show downtown should be dry, but muggy, with temperatures falling through the 80s. Things only get a little hotter from Friday into the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values that could climb above 105° at times.
Rain chances will stay at 20% or less through Saturday. Our more typical scattered afternoon storms return to the forecast next week and while it won’t be quite as hot, we’re still looking at daily highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.