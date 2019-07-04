FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High heat index for Fourth of July; no rain expected for fireworks time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot, hot, and hotter! That’s what will dominate the WAFB Storm Team forecast for Friday and the weekend.
We started it off with a test drive on the Fourth, with highs in the mid 90s across much of the WAFB viewing area. Add in the afternoon humidity and many neighborhoods were dealing with Heat Index readings peaking at 105° or more Thursday afternoon.
The First Alert Forecast is a dry one for evening fireworks, no matter where you are in the WAFB region.
The Storm Team is calling for afternoon mid 90s each of the next three days, with a few neighborhoods sneaking up into the upper 90s during one or more of the next three afternoons. Muggy morning starts will be in the low to mid 70s over the next three days, a signal that the afternoon heat will be accompanied by humidity too.
What’s more, rain chances over the next three days will be low, running at 20% or less for metro Baton Rouge Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. That means only a handful of communities will be lucky enough to get a break from the summer sizzle.
The forecast for next week brings scattered, mainly afternoon rains back into the weather picture with probability of precipitation running at 30% to 40% Monday and Tuesday, then staying around 40% or so for the rest of the week. Those increased rain chances, along with the clouds linked to those rains, will bring afternoon temperatures down into the low 90s instead of the mid 90s. Morning starts, however, will stay in the mid 70s all week long, so there will be no relief from our typical summertime Gulf humidity.
At least there’s good news out of the National Hurricane Center, where the tropical experts are giving us the “all clear” through the next five days or more.
