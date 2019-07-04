FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High heat index for Fourth of July; no rain expected for fireworks time

The forecast for next week brings scattered, mainly afternoon rains back into the weather picture with probability of precipitation running at 30% to 40% Monday and Tuesday, then staying around 40% or so for the rest of the week. Those increased rain chances, along with the clouds linked to those rains, will bring afternoon temperatures down into the low 90s instead of the mid 90s. Morning starts, however, will stay in the mid 70s all week long, so there will be no relief from our typical summertime Gulf humidity.