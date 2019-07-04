False River boat parade turns to water balloon fight in yearly tradition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The beautiful July 4 view on False River can be misleading.
“We’re going to punish people,” one boater joked. “And we’re going to win."
The fierce competition is not limited to New Roads’ unique boat parade, where trophies are awarded in a number of categories. No one stays dry on July 4 because of the massive, boat-to-boat water balloon fight that breaks out at the parade’s end.
Each vessel is decked in red, white, and blue, and stocked with thousands of balloons. If that’s not enough to soak a neighbor, boaters also have squirt guns and buckets filled with water. Some drivers even carry crab nets to scoop un-popped balloons out of the water.
“This is what America is about,” another boater said. “We got freedom to throw water balloons at everybody.”
This year’s parade was themed “Hats off to America,” in part an homage to President Donald Trump’s iconic Make America Great Again hats. The parish is on an unofficial “Make False River Great Again” campaign that coincides with the river restoration project.
The project aims to eventually dredge and re-stock the lake to keep the water fresh.
Despite the parade’s unusual conclusion, the event is rooted in reverence. Spectators join in singing the national anthem, and boaters often make reference to specific veterans in their decorations.
“It’s the gathering,” Sheriff Bud Torres said. “It’s family, being true to your home and where you’re from, and flying the colors.”
