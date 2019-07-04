Baton Rouge gets early start on Fourth of July holiday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are fewer things better than a Fourth of July celebration.
The Kenilworth area’s Independence Day parade proved to be a fan favorite for participants.
“We came out to celebrate with our church family,” said Sandy Stacker, a parade goer. Stacker came out with her daughter. She says they enjoy coming out for the sights, but the celebration goes even deeper.
“We want to show that we can stand together as a community. We’re trying to celebrate unity in our community,” said Stacker.
Kayla Johnson and her mother say they hope to see this type of unity for generations to come.
"I’m raising a little boy now, I’m about to have a little girl, so I feel like it’s very important for us to have a real get together no matter what race, no matter what color,” said Johnson.
