Astros blast their way past Rockies for 5th straight win

DENVER (WAFB) - The Houston Astros won their fifth straight Wednesday by taking down the Rockies in Colorado for the second day in a row.
The Astros (55-32) came away with the 4-2 victory over the Rockies (44-42). Houston now has a 7.5-game lead over Oakland in the American League West.
RELATED STORIES:
Wade Miley (7-4) was strong for Houston after a shaky start. He walked the first two batters, but settled in after that. He finished with six strikeouts and retired 11 of the last 12 batters that stepped up to the plate against him. Closer Roberto Osuna picked up his 19th save of the season, shutting down Colorado in the ninth by striking out two batters and getting another to ground out.
Former LSU star Alex Bregman got the Astros going with a solo home run in the top of the first inning to make it 1-0. The 376-foot line drive was Bregman's team-leading 23rd dinger on the season. He also leads the team in runs (58) and RBI (55).
WATCH: Bregman’s Solo Home Run
The Rockies were able to answer in the bottom of the inning when a single to center field by Ian Desmond scored Charlie Blackmon to tie the game at 1-1.
Houston retook the lead on a bomb over the center field wall in the top of the second by Yuli Gurriel that made it 2-1. It was his 11th home run of the season. The Astros extended their lead in the third on a bases-loaded double to deep center field by Josh Reddick that scored Bregman and Michael Brantley to put them up 4-1.
In the bottom of the seventh, Blackmon hit an RBI single to left center to make it 4-2.
The Astros will return home for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels that starts Friday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.