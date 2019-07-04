After a week, NOFD rescues kitten from under Crescent City Connection Bridge

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A kitten that had been stranded under the Crescent City Connection for a week has been rescued by firefighters.
The New Orleans Fire Department pulled down the cat Thursday morning after the kitten was caught by a trap set last week.
NOFD was called after the kitten was spotted walking under the bridge. Firefighters spent about an hour attempting to get the kitten down but the kitten continued to run away from them until it hid by one of the bridge’s girders.
The LASPCA assisted firefighters by placing a trap with food in it to help capture the kitten so it could be brought down from the bridge safely.
The kitten was taken to the LASPCA nearby where he will be checked out and fed before being put up for adoption.
The LASPCA has named the kitten Venom.
