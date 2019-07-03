2-year-old killed during home invasion in Houston suburb, suspects sought

SPRING, Tx. (KSLA/KHOU) - A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed and two others are wounded in a home invasion in a Houston suburb, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.
It happened late Tuesday before midnight at an apartment in Spring, Texas.
According to authorities on scene, two people approached the father, his two-year old and a friend of the family in the apartment’s garage area and started shooting.
The two gunmen then fled the scene and remain at large.
The child died at the scene, and his father was airlifted to a Houston hospital.
The man’s wife was inside the home during the incident. She told police that when she heard shots, she thought it was fireworks and went downstairs to check what was going on.
One of the gunmen demanded money from her, but ultimately left empty-handed.
The gunmen are described as two men about 25 to 35 years old, 5′10″ to 6″ feet tall. One was possibly wearing a black hoodie and another in a red hoodie.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 713-221-6000 or call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS to offer tips.
