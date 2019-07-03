UL Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Coach Tony Robichaux dies at 57

Robichaux had coached Ragin’ Cajuns baseball since 1995

July 3, 2019 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 2:03 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Tony Robichaux, the head baseball coach of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, has died at the age of 57, according to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Robichaux suffered a heart attack on June 23 and underwent open-heart surgery the next day. He was listed in critical condition after another procedure a few days later.

He died on July 3 with “with his family and loved ones at his side” at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, according to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Tony Robichaux, head coach of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball, died at the age of 57 on July 3, 2019, in New Orleans, La. (Source: University of Louisiana at Lafayette)

Dr. Joseph Savoie, the president of the university, issued a statement hours after Robichaux’s death.

It is difficult to imagine this University, or this community, without coach Tony Robichaux.
Dr. Joseph Savoie, President of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Robichaux had coached the UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ baseball team for over 20 years and was the winningest coach in program history.

He became coach of the Cajuns in 1995 and had 1,177 NCAA career victories.

The UL Ragin’ Cajuns athletic department issued a statement on Robichaux’s impact on countless student athletes.

Coach Robichaux, the winningest head coach in Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball history, leaves behind a legacy of servant leadership, compassion and faith that extends beyond the baseball diamond and into the lives of the thousands of student-athletes and staff he impacted in his 25 seasons leading the program.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics

Robichaux was an alumnus of McNeese State.

