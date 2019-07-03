SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Iberville Tigers

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continued Wednesday with a trek south of Baton Rouge to Iberville Parish, where the East Iberville Tigers are working toward their next step in Class 1A under third year head coach Ron LeJeune.
Just a couple years ago, LeJeune took over the program and only six players had actual experience playing football. Now, the Tigers are coming off a 7-5 season and a second consecutive loss in the second round of the playoffs. Their summer numbers are around 30 players consistently working out, which is critical in the process of making it farther in the postseason.
“I think commitment in the summer is definitely going to help," said LeJeune. "The third year being in the program, they really know the offense and defense a little better. They’re a year, two years stronger.”
“Honestly, a lot of teams in [Class] 1A, it’s the depth and the strength wise," added Justin Hollins, a senior offensive and defensive tackle. "If they beat you in the weight room, then they beat you on the field and that’s how it goes. Just getting in the weight room, getting faster, working on speed improvements, things like that. And just being committed to our team more than anything.”
