Protecting your pets on the Fourth of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday night most will be hearing the sound of fireworks across the ArkLaTex — and while it might be fun for most, your pets might not feel the same.
“It can be quite scary to them,” said Veterinarian Michael Thomas. “It sounds like a battle going on out there, and they start seeking a place to hide to get away from it.”
Dr. Thomas suggests bringing your pets indoors the night before the fourth, and work to get them in a safe and secure place.
He says he starts to see more dogs after the holiday come in because they’ve developed stomach ulcers do to stress. If your notice after the holiday your dog start to loose their appetite or loose weight you should bring them to a veterinarian.
Dr. Thomas also says people should be mindful of service dogs and their reaction to the fireworks around this time as well.
“Most of the times your neighbors don’t think that you have a retired service animal and that it has a lot of stress from working in those conditions,” he said. “Just the sound of those fireworks can really push it over the edge.”
Nicole Crane is the Animal Service Manager at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter and says they will have officers out working neighborhoods for the holiday.
When they pick up animals that get out, that too can be a scary experience for them.
“They’re not sure where they are, (and) they’re not use to this brand new person that’s trying to get them,” she said. “There’s just a lot of new stuff that brings them a lot of stress, and then they come to a place they’ve never been either so that’s more stress.”
Crane suggests pet owners keep their contact information on their pets collars. If your pet is microchipped she urges pet owners to make sure their information is up to date and accurate.
If animal control does pick up your pet, Crane say they will work to make sure it get back to you.
“If our officer finds one that has a tag or a microchip, we’ll call immediately,” she said. "We won’t even try to bring them in. We’d rather just drive them straight to your house."
If they do pick up your pet and it doesn’t have any sort of identification on them then they will bring them to the shelter.
Crane says if your pet gets out and you believe they picked them up you can visit www.caddopets.com and check their website to see if their picture is up or you can come by and check as well.
