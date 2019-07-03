MISSING: 15-year-old girl last seen July 1

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Baton Rouge.
LPSO says Santana Jordan is described as a white female who is 5′ 2″ tall, weighing about 106 lbs. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was last seen July 1 wearing jeans, a pink hoodie, and gray high top Jordan tennis shoes.
LPSO also says no foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call 225-686-2241 x1.
