Lyft will launch throughout La. July 4

(WAFB) - Following in Uber’s steps, the ride-share company, Lyft, is launching across Louisiana Thursday, July 4. Uber launched statewide the day prior. Lyft will now service all 64 parishes in the state.
“This is a great day for individuals across the state of Louisiana - for drivers and passengers - as they can now experience the multiple benefits of ridesharing. In every community in which ridesharing operates, it improves road safety, boosts local economies and provides a flexible earning opportunity to local residents. We thank the thousands of Louisiana residents who fought to bring these benefits to their neighborhoods and cities, and we look forward to becoming all of Louisiana’s ridesharing platform of choice,” said Eli Ackerman, market manager for Lyft Louisiana.
Before this, ride-sharing services were only allowed to operate in certain cities in the state. Now, many rural and suburban areas will have access that did not before. More residents will also now have the chance to earn money by driving for Lyft.
Lyft’s Economic Impact Report says its drivers have earned more than $10 billion since the company’s launch and made more than $1 billion in tips. Lyft passengers have also contributed more than $3 billion to local economies. In Louisiana in particular, the report states:
- 76% of passengers are less likely to drive substance impaired due to the availability of Lyft
- 39% of rides start or end in low income areas
- 25% of passengers have used Lyft to get to healthcare services
Those interested in driving for Lyft can click here for more information.
