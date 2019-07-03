Lyft will launch throughout La. July 4

“This is a great day for individuals across the state of Louisiana - for drivers and passengers - as they can now experience the multiple benefits of ridesharing. In every community in which ridesharing operates, it improves road safety, boosts local economies and provides a flexible earning opportunity to local residents. We thank the thousands of Louisiana residents who fought to bring these benefits to their neighborhoods and cities, and we look forward to becoming all of Louisiana’s ridesharing platform of choice,” said Eli Ackerman, market manager for Lyft Louisiana.