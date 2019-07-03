LPSO holding sobriety checkpoint over Fourth of July holiday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is conducting a sobriety checkpoint during the Fourth of July holiday in an attempt to help prevent drunk driving incidents.
Several other law enforcement agencies will be conducting these checkpoints as well as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs through July 7.
LPSO says federal grant money administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission will fund the overtime pay for the officer involved in the checkpoint.
Those intending to drink during the holiday are asked to please designate a sober driver.
