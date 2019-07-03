THE INVESTIGATORS: Investigation officially launched into Iberville Oaks nursing home

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Sources within the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office confirm it has now launched an investigation into Iberville Oaks Nursing & Rehab based off the allegations the 9News Investigators brought to light Tuesday, July 2.
PREVIOUS STORY: KIRAN: Alleged neglect at a Louisiana nursing home
A former employee of the Plaquemine nursing home provided WAFB with photos and secret recordings, alleging neglect residents had to deal with. According to those recordings, things got fiery at times within the home. Plus, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the nursing home repeatedly. On Wednesday, July 3, deputies were back at the home for another disturbance.
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla will have more on this investigation on 9News at 10, including more than 120 pages of letters and violations involving Iberville Oaks obtained through a public records request to the Louisiana Department of Health. WAFB will address what the state found in their most recent inspection.
