FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fourth of July weekend looks mostly dry, hot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few spotty showers popping up this morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but more coverage is likely later today.
In the meantime, temperatures are generally starting off in the mid 70°s; we’re expecting a 40% - 50% coverage of showers and storms – a sun/cloud mix and a high topping out in the upper 80°s to lower 90°s.
Overnight, mostly clear and steamy – a low of 74°; and, for the 4th of July – it will be hot and mainly dry – a high in the mid 90°s with a “feels like” temperature well into the triple digits! Be careful celebrating in the heat.
