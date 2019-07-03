City-parish leaders call on community to find solutions to recent crime wave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families have been ripped apart and more than a dozen victims were rushed to the hospital in the past few days as a wave of violence ripped across the city-parish. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and top law enforcement leaders worked to calm fears in a public meeting Tuesday, July 2.
“Recently, we had what is described as an anomaly,” the mayor said.
In a standing room only listening session, she attacked the problem head on, saying the community must take action.
“Faith and prayer without work is null and void, so we have to couple that with action," said Broome.
Despite the overwhelming number of senseless shootings tearing across different pockets of the city, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul says the numbers say something different. Even still, he and others believe there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.
“We cannot continue to blame law enforcement for everything,” said chief Paul. “Yes, we have to be responsible and yes, we have to be accountable and I believe that we have. We’ve demonstrated that."
“We all need to step up to the plate and do everything we can to make this parish as safe as we possibly can make it,” said East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
Those who came out to the meeting Tuesday say part of the solution starts at home.
“It’s sad to see and it’s sickening to stomach,” said Rev. S.C. Dixon.
“People are dying unnecessarily,” Dr. Ronnie Whitfield added. “This is ridiculous, it’s an epidemic and we have to do something about it.”
Top law enforcement officials say they’re working together in creative and different ways, including infusing new technology and techniques into the process.
"We are doing things with other agencies that we've never done before to try to ensure that this parish is safe," the sheriff said.
No matter what they do though, Chief Paul says they cannot solve the crime problem without everyone playing a role.
"This is bigger than the police department," the chief added.
If there’s a silver lining in the recent uptick in shootings, law enforcement leaders say the numbers show crime is down in all areas right now and they anticipate that will only improve going forward.
