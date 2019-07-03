After homeowner complaints ignored, crews remove piles of trash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With a quick glance, Washington Avenue in Baton Rouge might look like a dump, or at the very least, it’s the beginnings of one.
“I’ve called everyone under the sun to try and get this done,” Tyronn Thomas said. “I don’t live trifling. I don’t live trashy. I mean, if you look at it, we’re in the middle of a landfill.”
The pile of tires and loose car parts started to form weeks ago. It’s right at the edge of the road and sitting directly in front of Thomas’ house. He blames a nearby body shop for the junk. Thomas says he watched from his porch as crews cleaned the body shop and “pushed it all out here with a backhoe.”
What one business owner might call tidying up his property left Thomas with an eyesore.
“This is ridiculous,” he said. “When you’ve got something like this all on the side of the road.”
Right in the middle of WAFB’s interview with Thomas, the owner of the buildings showed up to share his side of the story. Mike Lamana says the they’ve been in the family since the late ’50s.
“I’m trying to gradually clean up this place. I’m putting a new roof on. We’re painting the building. We’re trying to get a better atmosphere,” Lamana explained.
Lamana acknowledges that while in the process of sprucing the place up, he made a mess and left it, but the main question is why?
“I can’t afford to. I haven’t been able to get anyone to come and do it yet because I can’t afford to do it right now,” Lamana said.
He claims he doesn’t have enough money to finish the job and he can’t find help, but when WAFB asked him about a timeline, he responded, “I’ll tell you just in five seconds.”
After Lamana made several phones calls, roughly 20 minutes later, a privately-owned crew pulled up and started hauling off the debris.
“If he wants it done overnight, I can’t do it,” Lamana said.
While Lamana didn’t get it done overnight, the trash was removed within a few hours. Thomas just hopes it doesn’t happen again.
“I appreciate them coming out as quick as they did,” Thomas said. “And I thank God for Channel 9 coming out here to make an effort for them to get something done.”
